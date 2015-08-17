Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 17, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Thursday, Aug. 20

2 p.m. - The American Association of Justice, a trial bar group, will hold a webinar to update attorneys on SGLT2 inhibitors, sold under brand names such as Invokana and Farxiga and used to treat type-2 diabetes. The Food and Drug Administration recently warned that it was investigating whether users of these drugs were at a higher risk for ketoacidosis, a dangerous condition in which the body produces too much blood acid, and whether the drugs’ prescribing information should be revised. The webinar will examine these medications, scientific literature and potential litigation. More information is available at www.justice.org.

