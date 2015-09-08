FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 8, 2015
September 8, 2015

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 8, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8 a.m. - DRI, a defense bar group, will hold a three-day deposition workshop at Veritext Legal Solution’s offices in Chicago. The event will cover multiple aspects of deposition taking, focusing on issues of particular interest to defense attorneys. More information is available at www.dri.org

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LUZ07A

