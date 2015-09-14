Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 14, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting to discuss reauthorization of the Medical Device User Fee Amendments, which gives the FDA authority to collect a fee from medical-device makers to fund certain regulatory processes. The current authority for MDUFA ends in 2017 and the FDA has said it wants to hear from patient and consumer advocacy groups about ways to improve the system. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

