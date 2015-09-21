Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 21, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. - Three individuals are scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands in the Middle District of Georgia after they were found guilty last year in connection with a 2009 salmonella outbreak that killed nine and sickened hundreds. One defendant is Stewart Parnell, the former owner of now-defunct Peanut Corporation of America, whose plant in Blakely, Georgia, was identified as the source of the deadly outbreak. His codefendants include his brother Michael, a food broker who did work on PCA’s behalf, and the plant’s quality control manager Mary Wilkerson. Both Parnells were found guilty of conspiracy and Wilkerson was convicted of obstruction of justice. Stewart Parnell faces a possible life sentence, while his brother and Wilkerson also face potentially substantial prison time. The case is U.S. v. Parnell, No. 13-12. For Stewart Parnell: Thomas Bondurant of Gentry Locke. For Michael Parnell: Edward Tolley of Cook Noell Tolley & Bates. For Wilkerson: Tom Ledford of Ledford Law Firm. For the U.S.: Alan Dasher and Patrick Hearn of the U.S. Department of Justice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MDVf9O