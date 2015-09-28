Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 28, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 28

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration and Parenteral Drug Association, a pharmaceutical industry group, will hold a three-day regulatory conference at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. The theme of the conference is patient-focused manufacturing, quality and regulatory solutions for some of the current issues facing drugmakers in the U.S. market. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WsWSsM