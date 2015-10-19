Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 19, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a day-long public meeting to discuss planning for the next phase of its implementation of the Food Safety and Modernization Act, sweeping legislation designed to overhaul food-safety controls in the U.S. The meeting will be held at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W0qqvB