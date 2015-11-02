Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 2, 2015

Wednesday, Nov. 4

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at the University of California, Los Angeles, will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by the Animal Legal Defense Fund seeking to declare foie gras - made from the livers of force-fed geese - an adulterated food under the Poultry Product Inspection Act of 1957. The ALDF is challenging a ruling that granted summary judgment against it in favor of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The case is ALDF v. USDA, No. 13-55868. For ALDF: Carter Dillard of the Animal Legal Defense Fund and Morgan Hector of Steptoe & Johnson. For the USDA: John Koppel of the U.S. Department of Justice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q1HrH6