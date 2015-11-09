Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 9, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. - Several government agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will host a two-day workshop to examine ethical and methodological challenges in conducting clinical trials for products designed to combat rapidly emerging infectious diseases, such as the Ebola virus. The two-day event will be held at the Natcher Conference Center at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and will also be webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SD9Ku6