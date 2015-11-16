Week Ahead in Products Liability - Nov. 16, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 16

2 p.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Law Institute will host a webinar to examine the future of off-label drug marketing in the wake of the Amarin v. FDA ruling from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York in August. That decision held that the FDA could not take action against the pharmaceutical company for telling healthcare providers about the off-label benefits of its fish-oil Vascepa, as long as those statements were truthful. More information is available at www.fdli.org.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qq4YSs