Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 23, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community.

Monday, Nov. 23

10 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a webinar on its recently released final rules to create a system to verify foreign food suppliers and their third-party safety auditors. The rules are part of the Food Safety Modernization Act, a sweeping 2009 law designed to overhaul U.S. food safety controls. The hour-and-a-half long webinar will be moderated by Kari Barrett of the FDA’s Office of Foods and Veterinary Medicine. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

