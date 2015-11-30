Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 30, 2015

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss safety and efficacy data for a new drug application submitted by Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals for gepirone hydrochloride extended-release tablets, which are being proposed as a treatment for major depressive disorder. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

