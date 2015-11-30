FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 30, 2015
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 30, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss safety and efficacy data for a new drug application submitted by Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals for gepirone hydrochloride extended-release tablets, which are being proposed as a treatment for major depressive disorder. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21otpnk

