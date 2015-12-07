FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: December 7, 2015
December 7, 2015

Week Ahead in Products Liability: December 7, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Dec 7 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, December 7

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Advisory Committee will hold a two-day meeting to discuss the agency’s policies to detect and prevent the dangerous Listeria monocytogenes bacteria from contaminating food. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will be webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

