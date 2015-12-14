Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 14, 2015

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 14

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss the results from a recent clinical trial examining the effect of Merck & Co’s cholesterol drug Vytorin - which combines the active ingredients ezetimibe and simvastatin - on patients with recent acute coronary syndrome. The meeting will take place at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

