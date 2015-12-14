FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 14, 2015
December 14, 2015

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 14, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 14

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss the results from a recent clinical trial examining the effect of Merck & Co’s cholesterol drug Vytorin - which combines the active ingredients ezetimibe and simvastatin - on patients with recent acute coronary syndrome. The meeting will take place at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P1ZcW2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
