FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 10, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 10, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 10, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9 a.m. - The third bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over the Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implant resumes in federal court in Dallas, Texas. Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit won the first bellwether in 2014 but lost the second one this March. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade reduced the jury's award from $500 million to $151 million to meet Texas' punitive damages cap; however, he refused to put future trials on hold while the companies appeal the March verdict. The DePuy Pinnacle litigation, MDL 3:11-2044, has about 8,400 cases. The lead case in the third bellwether is Metzler v. DePuy Orthopaedics et al., U.S. District Court for Northern Texas No. 12-2066. For Metzler: Franklin Azar of Franklin D. Azar & Associates PC and Michael Akselrud of the Lanier Law Firm. For DePuy and J&J: Michael Powell of Locke Lord, with co-counsel from Locke Lord and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dFF2na

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.