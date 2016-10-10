Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 10, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

9 a.m. - The third bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over the Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implant resumes in federal court in Dallas, Texas. Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit won the first bellwether in 2014 but lost the second one this March. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade reduced the jury's award from $500 million to $151 million to meet Texas' punitive damages cap; however, he refused to put future trials on hold while the companies appeal the March verdict. The DePuy Pinnacle litigation, MDL 3:11-2044, has about 8,400 cases. The lead case in the third bellwether is Metzler v. DePuy Orthopaedics et al., U.S. District Court for Northern Texas No. 12-2066. For Metzler: Franklin Azar of Franklin D. Azar & Associates PC and Michael Akselrud of the Lanier Law Firm. For DePuy and J&J: Michael Powell of Locke Lord, with co-counsel from Locke Lord and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

