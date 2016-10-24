Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 24, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

9 a.m. - Paul Hemmersbaugh, chief counsel of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will give the opening address at the Autonomous Vehicle Safety Regulation World Congress 2016 in Novi, Michigan. The two-day conference, sponsored by British publisher UKIP Media & Events, will look at current and potential regulation in the U.S. and abroad for driverless vehicles, and potential legal issues surrounding their purchase and use by consumers. For more information, see here

