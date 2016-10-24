FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 24, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 24, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 24, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

9 a.m. - Paul Hemmersbaugh, chief counsel of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will give the opening address at the Autonomous Vehicle Safety Regulation World Congress 2016 in Novi, Michigan. The two-day conference, sponsored by British publisher UKIP Media & Events, will look at current and potential regulation in the U.S. and abroad for driverless vehicles, and potential legal issues surrounding their purchase and use by consumers. For more information, see here

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e3i1cr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.