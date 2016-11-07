FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 7, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 7, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 7, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local. (Note: Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and all non-essential government offices are closed.)

Monday, Nov. 7

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear former GSK executive Peter Lawton's bid to revive his qui tam action, in which he claims that Takeda and Eli Lilly ignored concerns that the Type-2 diabetes drug Actos could cause bladder cancer and aggressively sought to increase sales to pre-diabetics, an off-label use. A federal judge in Boston granted the companies' motion to dismiss in March, finding Lawton failed to state a claim under the False Claims Act. On appeal, Lawton argues that the size and success of the off-label marketing campaign creates a strong inference that false claims were, in fact, submitted to government payors. The case is Lawton ex rel U.S.A. v. Takeda et al, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1382. Arguing for Lawton: David Kovel of Kirby McInerney. For Takeda and Eli Lilly: Jonathan Franklin of Norton Rose Fulbright.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eO1R7e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.