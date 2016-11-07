Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 7, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local. (Note: Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and all non-essential government offices are closed.)

Monday, Nov. 7

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear former GSK executive Peter Lawton's bid to revive his qui tam action, in which he claims that Takeda and Eli Lilly ignored concerns that the Type-2 diabetes drug Actos could cause bladder cancer and aggressively sought to increase sales to pre-diabetics, an off-label use. A federal judge in Boston granted the companies' motion to dismiss in March, finding Lawton failed to state a claim under the False Claims Act. On appeal, Lawton argues that the size and success of the off-label marketing campaign creates a strong inference that false claims were, in fact, submitted to government payors. The case is Lawton ex rel U.S.A. v. Takeda et al, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1382. Arguing for Lawton: David Kovel of Kirby McInerney. For Takeda and Eli Lilly: Jonathan Franklin of Norton Rose Fulbright.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eO1R7e