9 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 28, 2016
#Westlaw News
November 28, 2016

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 28, 2016

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

The Food and Drug Administration and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research will host a symposium to discuss advances in cancer research and drug development as well as strategies for clinical trial data sharing. The meeting will be held in Bethesda, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fWq4Jc

