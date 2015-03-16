FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 16, 2015
March 16, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 16, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Sunday, March 15

9 a.m. - The American Association of Justice, a trial lawyer bar group, will host a five-day trial advocacy workshop at Harvard Law School in Massachusetts. The program will cover topics including jury selection, voir dire, damage requests and cross-examination. More information is available at www.justice.org.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FrAEAt

