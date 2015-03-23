FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 23, 2015
March 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 23, 2015

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 24

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s pediatric advisory committee will hold a meeting to discuss pediatric-focused safety reviews for 14 drugs including the antidepressant Cymbalta, ADHD treatment Quillivant XR, sleep aid Lunesta, anti-psychotic Risperdal and asthma treatment Advair HFA. The meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

10 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee will hold a session to mark up H.R. 712, the Sunshine for Regulatory Decrees and Settlements Act of 2015. Introduced in February, the bill aims to stop “sue and settle” tactics by requiring federal agencies to make complaints, consent decrees and settlements more readily accessible in cases with broad public interest. The session will be webcast at judiciary.house.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Bnmudr

