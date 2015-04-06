FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 6, 2015
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2015

Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 6, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 7

1 p.m. - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Joseph Mohorovic will speak at a seminar on regulatory developments for consumer products, including marketing claims, agency enforcement and penalties and state chemical oversight. The seminar is co-hosted by SGS NA, a testing and certification company, and law firm Greenberg Traurig, and will be held in Greenberg Traurig’s Manhattan office. More information is available at sgsgroup.us.com.

