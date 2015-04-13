FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 13, 2015
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 13, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 14

9:30 a.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in a consolidated group of appeals from plaintiffs in 10 cases that are part of federal multidistrict litigation over asbestos. The plaintiffs are challenging the district court’s decision to bar them from seeking recovery for lung cancer because they had failed to allege that disease in their original complaints, which they say were filed years before they developed the disease. The case is In re: Asbestos Products Liability Litigation (No. VI), 13-2087. For plaintiffs: Robert McCoy of Cascino Vaughn Law Offices. For Georgia-Pacific: Michael Drumke of Swanson, Martin & Bell.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1COeEdz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.