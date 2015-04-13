Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 14

9:30 a.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in a consolidated group of appeals from plaintiffs in 10 cases that are part of federal multidistrict litigation over asbestos. The plaintiffs are challenging the district court’s decision to bar them from seeking recovery for lung cancer because they had failed to allege that disease in their original complaints, which they say were filed years before they developed the disease. The case is In re: Asbestos Products Liability Litigation (No. VI), 13-2087. For plaintiffs: Robert McCoy of Cascino Vaughn Law Offices. For Georgia-Pacific: Michael Drumke of Swanson, Martin & Bell.

