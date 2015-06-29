FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 29, 2015
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 29, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, June 30

2 p.m. - The American Association of Justice, a trial bar group, will hold a webinar to update plaintiffs’ attorneys on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s recent agreement to pay $2.3 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits claiming its diabetes drug Actos could cause bladder cancer. The webinar, led by Peter Flowers and Brian Perkins of Meyers & Flowers, will give an overview of the settlement agreement, including how to calculate individual plaintiffs’ damages and opt in to the program. More information is available at www.justice.org.

