Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 11, 2016

Jan 11 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 11

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena will hear oral arguments in a proposed class action alleging that Fresh Inc misleadingly labels its Sugar Lip Treatment as containing 4.3 grams of product, when consumers are able to only access about 3.3 grams of the product, due to the packaging and product design. The plaintiff who brought the case has appealed a decision dismissing the case after finding her state-law claims were preempted by federal law and that Fresh was shielded from liability under California law because it accurately listed the net quantity of lip balm in the package. The case is Ebner v. Fresh, No. 13-56644. For plaintiff: James Howard of Dorsey & Whitney and Adam Springel of Springel & Fink. For Fresh: Shawn Obi, Drew Robertson and Stephen Smerek of Winston & Strawn.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P2Dg8x