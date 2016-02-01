FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 1, 2016
February 1, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 1, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

9:30 a.m. - The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by a man who said he developed primary pulmonary hypertension from taking Wyeth’s diet drug Pondimin. The plaintiff, Michael Tersigni, said the district court erred by dismissing his claim for negligent marketing and ruling that it is inconsistent with recent case law in Massachusetts. The case is Tersigni v. Wyeth, No. 14-1927. For Tersigni: Gregory Bubalo and Paula Bliss of Bubalo Goode Sales & Bliss and Louis Bograd of the Center for Constitutional Litigation. For Wyeth: Theodore Mayer of Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/202rbXe

