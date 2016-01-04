FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 4, 2016
January 4, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 4, 2016

Jessica Dye, Barbara Grzincic

Jan 4 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, January 5

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit from plaintiff Cherri Bunker, who said she and her son were injured when a 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck spontaneously began to roll backward despite not being started. Bunker is appealing rulings from the district court that granted Ford Motor Co’s motion to exclude one of her expert witnesses and awarding the company summary judgment on her claims for strict liability and negligence, among others. The case is Bunker v. Ford Motor Co, No. 13-16896. For Bunker: Chad Dennie of Dennie Law Offices. For Ford: Jay Schuttert and Katie Richardson of Snell & Wilmer; and John Bibb and Robert Chapski of Lewis King Krieg Waldrop.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SuVOEm

