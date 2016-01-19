FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 19, 2016
January 19, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 19, 2016

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

Jan 19 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

9 a.m. - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will hear en banc oral arguments in a lawsuit against Stryker Corp alleging that its toe implants were defective and broke too easily. The plaintiff, Kale Flagg, says the lower court erred in dismissing his case for failing to state a plausible claim against the device manufacturer. In September, a divided 2-1 5th Circuit panel vacated the lower court’s judgment, finding that it lacked jurisdiction and remanded the case with orders to send it back to Louisiana state court, where it was originally filed. Stryker petitioned to rehear the case en banc, saying that the “surprise” decision would make it easier for plaintiffs to avoid federal jurisdiction. The petition was granted in November. The case is Flagg v. Stryker Corp, No. 14-31169. For Flagg: Kristina Ohlmeyer and Raleigh Ohlmeyer of Ohlmeyer & Ohlmeyer. For Stryker: Douglas Moore, Kelly Rookard and Meera Sossamon of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore; Randy Roach and Manuel Lopez of Roach & Newton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20boaWg

