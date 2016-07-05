FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 5, 2016
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
#Westlaw News
July 5, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 5, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

July 5 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, July 6

10 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing entitled "The Judicial Branch and the Efficient Administration of Justice." U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel of the Eastern District of Missouri and James Duff, director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, are scheduled to testify. The hearing can be viewed at judiciary.house.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29vfpE7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
