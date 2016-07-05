Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 5, 2016

July 5 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, July 6

10 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing entitled "The Judicial Branch and the Efficient Administration of Justice." U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel of the Eastern District of Missouri and James Duff, director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, are scheduled to testify. The hearing can be viewed at judiciary.house.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29vfpE7