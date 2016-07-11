FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 11, 2016
July 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 11, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 12

2 p.m. (Eastern) - The American Association of Justice, a trial bar group, will hold an hour-and-a-half-long webinar to discuss litigation over Medtronic SynchroMed II, an infusion pump that is permanently implanted in the body to deliver pain medication for chronic pain and cancer patients. Some patients have alleged that the device is linked to adverse events such as over- or under-delivery of medication, coma and death. More information is available at www.justice.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29yvVDR

