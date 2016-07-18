Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 18, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 19

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in Ford Motor Co's bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a man who said the company sold him a faulty truck and then defrauded him during settlement negotiations. Ford is appealing a decision it said improperly allowed the case to continue despite being premised on another judicial proceeding, in violation of California's anti-SLAPP statute. The case is Sansoe v. Ford, 14-16124. For Ford: Frank Kelly, M. Kevin Underhill and Andrew Chang of Shook Hardy & Bacon. For Sansoe: Jeffrey Kaiser, Lawrence Gornick, Dennis Canty and Nicholas Deming of Kaiser Gornick.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Uuz6Y