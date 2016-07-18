FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 18, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 18, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 18, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 19

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in Ford Motor Co's bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a man who said the company sold him a faulty truck and then defrauded him during settlement negotiations. Ford is appealing a decision it said improperly allowed the case to continue despite being premised on another judicial proceeding, in violation of California's anti-SLAPP statute. The case is Sansoe v. Ford, 14-16124. For Ford: Frank Kelly, M. Kevin Underhill and Andrew Chang of Shook Hardy & Bacon. For Sansoe: Jeffrey Kaiser, Lawrence Gornick, Dennis Canty and Nicholas Deming of Kaiser Gornick.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Uuz6Y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.