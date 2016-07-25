Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local. Thursday, July 28

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear oral arguments in an administrative action brought by the Federal Trade Commission over the allegedly deceptive and misleading use of the term "biodegradable" to describe plastic. The petitioner, ECM BioFilms - which sells a material that it says can be added to plastic products to help them break down - says that the FTC wrongly rejected an administrative law judge's conclusion that its material was biodegradable and instead found that it would not meet consumers' expectations of what that term meant. The case is ECM BioFilms v. FTC, No. 15-4339. For ECM: Jonathan Emord of Emord & Associates. For the FTC: Theodore Metzler of the FTC.

