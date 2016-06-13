FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 13, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 13, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 13, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, June 13

9 a.m. - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami will hear oral arguments in an appeal stemming from multidistrict litigation alleging that Procter & Gamble's Fixodent denture adhesive can cause a serious neurological disease, copper-deficiency myelopathy. Plaintiffs are seeking to overturn a district-court ruling that excluded their key expert witness on general causation. The case is In re Denture Cream Products Liability Litigation, No. 15-12340. For plaintiffs: Andres Alonso of Alonso Krangle; Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana of Chaffin Luhana and Jay Breakstone of Parker Waichman. For P&G: Edward Soto of Weil Gotshal & Manges and Christopher Pace of Jones Day.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rlfSP4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.