Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 13, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, June 13

9 a.m. - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami will hear oral arguments in an appeal stemming from multidistrict litigation alleging that Procter & Gamble's Fixodent denture adhesive can cause a serious neurological disease, copper-deficiency myelopathy. Plaintiffs are seeking to overturn a district-court ruling that excluded their key expert witness on general causation. The case is In re Denture Cream Products Liability Litigation, No. 15-12340. For plaintiffs: Andres Alonso of Alonso Krangle; Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana of Chaffin Luhana and Jay Breakstone of Parker Waichman. For P&G: Edward Soto of Weil Gotshal & Manges and Christopher Pace of Jones Day.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rlfSP4