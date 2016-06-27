FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 27, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, June 27

3 p.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Administration is holding an hour-long webinar to discuss recent changes to nutrition labeling that reflect current scientific information, including a link between nutrition and conditions such as obesity and heart disease. Officials from the FDA’s center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition will address the final rule and answer questions about the labeling revisions. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28YaKe6

