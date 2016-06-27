Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 27, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, June 27

3 p.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Administration is holding an hour-long webinar to discuss recent changes to nutrition labeling that reflect current scientific information, including a link between nutrition and conditions such as obesity and heart disease. Officials from the FDA’s center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition will address the final rule and answer questions about the labeling revisions. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

