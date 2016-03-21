Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 21, 2016

By Jessica Dye

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, March 21

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition will hold a daylong public meeting to discuss regulations and programs to ensure the safety of imported food. The meeting is intended to collect input on and provide updates about the implementation of new import-safety programs outlined under the 2010 FDA Food Safety Modernization Act, landmark legislation intended to overhaul the country’s food safety controls. The meeting will be held at the Harvey W. Wiley Federal Building in College Park, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

