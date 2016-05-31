Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 31, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 31

9 a.m. - A second bellwether trial is scheduled to start in litigation against DuPont from individuals who say they were sickened by C-8 (a chemical used to make nonstick Teflon and other products) that leaked from a plant in West Virginia. The plaintiff, David Freeman, alleges he developed testicular cancer as a result. There are nearly 3,500 similar cases consolidated in multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in the Southern District of Ohio. A first bellwether ended in October with a $1.6 million verdict for the plaintiff, Carla Marie Bartlett, who said she developed kidney cancer from C-8 exposure. The case is In re E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co C-8 Personal Injury Litigation, No. 13-2433. For plaintiffs: Michael London of Douglas & London; Jon Conlin of Cory Watson; and Robert Bilott of Taft Stettinius & Hollister. For DuPont: Damond Mace, Stephen Fazio and Stephanie Niehaus of Squire Patton Boggs.

