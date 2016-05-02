Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 2, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 3

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s drug safety and risk management advisory committee and anesthetic and analgesic drug products advisory committee will hold a joint two-day meeting to assess its risk evaluation and mitigation strategies for extended-release and long-acting opioid analgesics, which are used to manage pain. The meeting will address whether the strategy is ensuring safe use of the drugs while minimizing burdens on patients and physicians. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland.

