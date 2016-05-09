Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 9, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, May 11

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in a proposed class action accusing convenience-store chain 7-Eleven of violating California consumer-protection statutes by falsely labeling potato chips as containing “0g Trans Fat” and “No Cholesterol.” Lawyers for the putative class are appealing a decision they said erroneously dismissed their case after the judge found the named plaintiff had not suffered an actual injury and therefore lacked standing to sue. The case is Bishop v. 7-Eleven, No. 14-15986. For Bishop: Pierce Gore of Pratt & Associates and David McMullan of Barrett Law Group. For 7-Eleven: James Speyer and Carolyn Pearce of Arnold & Porter.

