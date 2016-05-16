FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 16, 2016
May 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 16, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, May 16

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed reauthorization of the Animal Drug User Fee Act and Animal Generic Drug User Fee Act, which allow the agency to collect user fees from regulated companies to fund its oversight of animal drugs. The programs must be reauthorized periodically by Congress, and are currently set to expire in September 2018. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ovvc19

