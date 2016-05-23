Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 23, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 24

10 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on commerce, manufacturing and trade will meet to discuss 17 pending bills pertaining to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and consumer-protection issues under its jurisdiction. Legislation to be discussed includes H.R. 5111, the Consumer Review Fairness Act, which would prohibit companies from restricting consumers' discussion of goods and services they have purchased; H.R. 5092, the Reinforcing American-Made Products Act, which would give the federal government authority to regulate labeling certain products as being made in the United States; and H.R. 4460, the Youth Sports Concussion Act, which, among other provisions, make it illegal for companies to falsely market products as protecting against concussions. More information is available at energycommerce.house.gov.

