FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 23, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 23, 2016

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 24

10 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on commerce, manufacturing and trade will meet to discuss 17 pending bills pertaining to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and consumer-protection issues under its jurisdiction. Legislation to be discussed includes H.R. 5111, the Consumer Review Fairness Act, which would prohibit companies from restricting consumers' discussion of goods and services they have purchased; H.R. 5092, the Reinforcing American-Made Products Act, which would give the federal government authority to regulate labeling certain products as being made in the United States; and H.R. 4460, the Youth Sports Concussion Act, which, among other provisions, make it illegal for companies to falsely market products as protecting against concussions. More information is available at energycommerce.house.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/244cEwb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.