Week Ahead in Products Liability: Nov. 14, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 14

8:30 a.m. - A jury trial is set to open in Hannibal, Missouri in one of several tree stand lawsuits across the country against Ameristep Corp, which makes the elevated-platform systems used for hunting. Plaintiff Dennis Pitman alleged he was securing his stand with Ameristep's dual ratchet-strap kit when a strap failed, sending him 30 feet to the ground. He alleges the strap was defective and that he suffered severe and permanent injuries to his arm, ending his career as a drywall installer. The case is Pitman v. Ameristep Corp and Tahsin Industrial Corp, U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri, No. 14-cv-00085. For Pitman: Brent Lance of the Lance Law Firm, Daniel Bruntrager of Bruntrager & Billings and Timothy Monsees of Monsees & Mayer. For Ameristep and Tahsin: James Childress of Childress & Ahlheim and Milton Stanley Karfis of Clark Hill.

