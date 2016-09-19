Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 19, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in federal court in Dallas, Texas, for the third bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over the Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implant. Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit won the first bellwether in 2014, but lost the second one this March. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade reduced that jury's award from $500 million to $151 million to meet Texas' statutory cap on punitive damages; however, he refused to put future trials on hold while the companies appeal the March verdict to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The DePuy Pinnacle litigation, MDL 3:11-2044, has about 8,400 cases. The lead case in the third bellwether is Metzler v. DePuy Orthopaedics et al, U.S. District Court for Northern Texas, No. 12-2066. Franklin Azar of Franklin D. Azar & Associates PC and Michael Akselrud of the Lanier Law Firm represent Metzler. DePuy and J&J's lead attorney is Michael Powell of Locke Lord, with co-counsel from Locke Lord and from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

