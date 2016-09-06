FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 5, 2016
September 6, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 5, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Sept 6 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will host a global summit on regulatory compliance regarding emerging standards and applications for nanotechnology, which operates on a subatomic scale. The three-day event will be held at the National Institutes of Health's Natcher Conference Center in Bethesda, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c9IhE6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
