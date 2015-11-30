FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Whirlpool to defend 'moldy washer' bellwether verdict
November 30, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Whirlpool to defend 'moldy washer' bellwether verdict

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Whirlpool is headed to a federal appeals court in Ohio to try to thwart a bid to overturn its class-action trial victory against a class of Ohio consumers who said its front-loading washers had a defect that made them prone to develop a smelly mold.

The oral arguments, scheduled for Dec. 3 before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, are the latest skirmish in the long-running “moldy washer” litigation, which has already made numerous trips through U.S. appellate courts, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court. Plaintiffs represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein are challenging a series of lower-court rulings they say unfairly tipped the odds against them in the bellwether trial last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21osza7

