NJ Supreme Court allows ex-Ethicon doctor's whistleblower suit

(Reuters) - New Jersey’s highest court has given the green light to a lawsuit from a former chief medical officer at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc who has accused the company of firing him for raising safety concerns about medical devices.

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously held that the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act, or CEPA, could be used to shield so-called “watchdog” employees like plaintiff Joel Lippman from retaliation in connection with job duties like ensuring regulatory compliance or pushing to recall unsafe devices.

