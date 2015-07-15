FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NJ Supreme Court allows ex-Ethicon doctor's whistleblower suit
July 15, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Jersey’s highest court has given the green light to a lawsuit from a former chief medical officer at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc who has accused the company of firing him for raising safety concerns about medical devices.

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously held that the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act, or CEPA, could be used to shield so-called “watchdog” employees like plaintiff Joel Lippman from retaliation in connection with job duties like ensuring regulatory compliance or pushing to recall unsafe devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MbbYQZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
