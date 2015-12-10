FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consolidation sought for wood-clad window sets
December 10, 2015

Consolidation sought for wood-clad window sets

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A woman suing a Des Moines, Iowa, company over wood-covered window sets is seeking to consolidate her proposed class action with at least three others alleging that the products rot sooner than expected, facilitate fungal growth and are prone to leak.

A motion filed Tuesday on behalf of plaintiff Cathy Ritchie asks the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send the cases against Windsor Window Company over its window sets to U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NYmXzt

