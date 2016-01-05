FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge shutters Nebraska homeowner's suit over Pella windows
January 5, 2016 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Judge shutters Nebraska homeowner's suit over Pella windows

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge has handed Pella Corp a win in a proposed class action from a Nebraska man who said the company’s faulty windows wreaked havoc on his home, one of more than a dozen similar suits pending against the Iowa-based window and door manufacturer.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge David Norton in South Carolina brought an early end to the lawsuit filed by plaintiff Doug Dilly, one of three test cases selected from the multidistrict litigation over Pella windows.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rg67Nw

