(Reuters) - A federal judge in South Carolina has given preliminary approval to a settlement in multidistrict litigation involving homeowners and contractors who claimed that windows made by Pennsylvania-based MI Windows & Doors were prone to leak.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge David Norton said the proposed deal was “fair” and could move forward. A hearing on final approval is scheduled for June 30.

