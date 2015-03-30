FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL sought for lawsuits over arsenic in California wines
March 30, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

MDL sought for lawsuits over arsenic in California wines

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has been asked to consolidate lawsuits claiming that wines produced in California by dozens of companies contain dangerously high levels of arsenic.

On Friday, plaintiffs’ lawyer Daniel Becnel filed a motion asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send the cases to U.S. District Judge James Brady in the Middle District of Louisiana, who is presiding over a proposed class action filed by Becnel’s firm on March 23.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ytGxqp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
