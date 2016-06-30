FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Flushable wipes' cases could test new agency aggregation proposal
June 30, 2016

'Flushable wipes' cases could test new agency aggregation proposal

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Brooklyn has asked parties involved in consumer class-action litigation over "flushable" wipes to consider whether their claims could be resolved in a mass proceeding before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

In Wednesday's order, U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in the Eastern District of New York said that the cases could be "particularly appropriate" for aggregate adjudication before a federal agency, in accordance with a recently published recommendation from the Administrative Conference of the United States.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/294U0Dr

