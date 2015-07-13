FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit restores class suit over rotting wood
July 13, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit restores class suit over rotting wood

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Despite a prohibition on private class actions under Alabama state consumer-protection law, a federal appeals court said a proposed class action alleging that a lumber company broke that law by selling prematurely rotting wood can proceed.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday unanimously reversed a lower court and reinstated the lawsuit brought by attorneys from Cory Watson Crowder & DeGaris, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s fractured 4-1-4 ruling in Shady Grove Orthopedic Associates v. Allstate Insurance. As in Shady Grove, the 11th Circuit held that the state law in question was trumped by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23, which authorizes federal class actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UVNNJ7

