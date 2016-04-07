Punitive damages slashed from $10 mln to $1.1 mln in Wright hip bellwether

A federal judge in Georgia has drastically reduced a $10 million punitive damages award from the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over Wright Medical Group’s Conserve hip replacement system to just $1.1 million.

U.S. District Judge William Duffey in the Northern District of Georgia said in a decision Tuesday that while evidence supported plaintiff Robyn Christiansen’s claim for punitive damages, the relatively high ratio of punitive to compensatory damages “simply is not justified.” He otherwise rejected Wright’s request to set aside the 2015 verdict.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qvHBN4