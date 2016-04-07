FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Punitive damages slashed from $10 mln to $1.1 mln in Wright hip bellwether
April 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Punitive damages slashed from $10 mln to $1.1 mln in Wright hip bellwether

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Georgia has drastically reduced a $10 million punitive damages award from the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over Wright Medical Group’s Conserve hip replacement system to just $1.1 million.

U.S. District Judge William Duffey in the Northern District of Georgia said in a decision Tuesday that while evidence supported plaintiff Robyn Christiansen’s claim for punitive damages, the relatively high ratio of punitive to compensatory damages “simply is not justified.” He otherwise rejected Wright’s request to set aside the 2015 verdict.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qvHBN4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
